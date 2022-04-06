ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.95

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Get ITT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $78,345,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.