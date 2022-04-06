ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded ITV to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 80.27 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Anna Manz acquired 12,226 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.06 ($12,987.62). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,385.67). Insiders have purchased 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 in the last quarter.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

