Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Jabil has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

