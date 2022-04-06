Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $203.75 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

