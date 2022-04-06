James F. Young Sells 12,500 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

