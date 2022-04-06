James F. Young Sells 12,500 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
