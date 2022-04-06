Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Down 0.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.36 and last traded at C$34.65. 35,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

