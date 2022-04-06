Jan Barta Acquires 57,209 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 686,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $590.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth $5,228,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

