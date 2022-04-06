Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,880 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.44% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

