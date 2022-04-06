Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,396 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Match Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after buying an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Match Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Match Group by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

MTCH stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

