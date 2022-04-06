Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 542 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Woodward by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Woodward by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

