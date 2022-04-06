Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

