Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.