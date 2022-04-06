Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

