Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 712,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

