JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 5.6% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $62.39. 1,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,454,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,787,000 after buying an additional 607,142 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $6,377,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

