JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JDSPY. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

