Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

