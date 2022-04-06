Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

