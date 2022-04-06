Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

