Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

