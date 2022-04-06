Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agree Realty Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ADC opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

