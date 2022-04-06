Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Indivior PLC’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Indivior has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.90.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

