Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Indivior PLC’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
