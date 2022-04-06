Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Estate in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.