Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Estate in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.
About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
