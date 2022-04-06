Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Paychex, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.25 on Monday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

