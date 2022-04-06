JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 27154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Specifically, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,561,024 shares of company stock worth $35,112,349. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

