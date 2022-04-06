JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $128.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 702,546 shares of company stock valued at $62,468,075 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $430,353,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

