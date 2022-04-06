Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 3,094,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

