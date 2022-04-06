Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

