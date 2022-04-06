Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $65.34. 119,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

