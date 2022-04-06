Joseph Scheeren Buys 10,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Scheeren purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vaccitech stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the third quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
Vaccitech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
