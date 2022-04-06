Josh A. Wetzel Sells 2,003 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $22,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

