JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 10.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.81. 14,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 870,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark reduced their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $38,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after buying an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

