JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $58.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

