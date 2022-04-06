JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Underweight

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEFGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Klépierre stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Klépierre has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.28.

About Klépierre (Get Rating)

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

