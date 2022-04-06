JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $393.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

