Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JET. Barclays lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.51) to GBX 4,840 ($63.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 4,980 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.34).

LON JET opened at GBX 3,009 ($39.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,916.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,170.90. The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.80) and a one year high of GBX 8,097 ($106.19).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

