K21 (K21) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

K21 (K21) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $116,154.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00035996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00106115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,328,406 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.