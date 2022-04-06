Kambria Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375,819.00 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Kambria has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kambria coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $375,819.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,968.92 or 0.99840183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00276786 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00329640 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00135684 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00061314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

