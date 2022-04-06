Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.31. The company has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

