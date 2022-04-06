Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

