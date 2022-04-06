KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

KB Home stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

