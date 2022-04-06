KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

