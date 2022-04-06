KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 715,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,535,324 shares.The stock last traded at $15.48 and had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00, a PEG ratio of 22.69 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

