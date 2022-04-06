KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 715,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,535,324 shares.The stock last traded at $15.48 and had previously closed at $14.01.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.69 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in KE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

