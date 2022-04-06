Kebab Token Hits Market Cap of $10,810.67 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $10,810.67 and $10.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.18 or 0.07344904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.02 or 1.00113648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00050963 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

