Keene & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $259.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

