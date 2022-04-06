Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $290,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.70. 1,573,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $136.63.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.