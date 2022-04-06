Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $375,000 in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 1,104,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,628. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

