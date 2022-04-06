Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $573,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,445,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,189. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

