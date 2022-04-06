Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $2.72 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. BorgWarner makes up 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 68.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BorgWarner by 157.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.